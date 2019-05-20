Callous owner failed to feed her dog from May to September

A pet owner’s neglect of her dog led to it becoming so thin and undernourished that it had to be put down to end its suffering.

Coral Elliott (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to causing the animal unnecessary suffering between May 15, 2016 and September 15, 2016 in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth.

The charge stated Elliott, 28A Fendoch Road, Grangemouth did not feed the dog and it became so emaciated it had to be put down.

The court heard Elliott had failed to attend a number of subsequent supervision appointments which had been made.

Sheriff Christopher Shead revoked the original supervised community payback order and placed Elliott on a new one spanning 12 months.