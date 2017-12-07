Callous criminals force open Christmas lights charity container and pinch cash

A householder was shocked and saddened to find the charity bucket he puts outside his house every Christmas had been forced open and all the cash stolen.

Brian Wilson has been securing the Strathcarron Hospice container to a lamp post in Dryburgh Avenue, Denny for the last few years to gain donations from passers-by who come to look at his impressive Christmas lights.

Last year he collected £83 for the hospice, but stands little chance of repeating that total this year after he discovered the bucket had been prised open some time between 4.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 6.

Brian said: “I’ve done this for the last few years and nothing like this has happened before. The bucker was padlocked and chained to the lamp post, but someone still decided to break into and force it open.

“I just hope whoever took it gets what is coming to them.”

The crime has been reported to police and defiant Brian is still going to put his bucket out for the hospice.

He said: “I was talking to the hospice and they said there are things you can do to make it more secure.”

Since it’s Christmas Brian hopes the thieves who stole the cash will have a change of heart and put it back in the bucket over the coming days, but he is not holding his breath.