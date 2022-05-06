Callous couple in court for starving their dog in Stenhousemuir home

Michael Nisbet (32) and Rebecca Ward (25) neglected the animal so badly over a period 10 months it lost hair and developed a number of sores on its body.

The couple appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to their dog Zeg at an address in McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir between June 11, 2020 and April 24, 2021.

The charges stated Nisbet and Ward failed to provide Zeg with appropriate care or adequate nutrition until the point it became emaciated and developed multiple pressure sores, hair loss and chronic skin damage to its tail.

The court heard the dog had now thankfully recovered and was doing well – receiving proper care away from Nisbet and Ward, who are both now living at 9 East Main Street, Menstrie.

Deailing with Nisbet, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You have got a bad record and the court has to consider if custody is the only alternative.”

Instead of prison, he placed Nisbet on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within that time. He was also banned from owning an animal for 10 years.