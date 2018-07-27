Called ambulance after stabbing in Braes flat

A thug who has the word “hardcore” tattooed on his neck brutally stabbed a man in his flat.

Aron Baillie attacked Richard Craft at the property in Millbank Terrace, Maddiston on April 1 this year.

Baillie later called an ambulance himself as the blood-soaked victim lay stricken.

The 27-year-old went on to tell paramedics: “He is upstairs. I did it. I want my lawyer – I called him already.”

Baillie is now behind bars after he pled guilty to assaulting Mr Craft to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well to the danger of his life.

Baillie – who has previous for violence – will be sentenced next month.

No reason was today given for the attack.

But, the High Court in Glasgow heard the men appeared to have had a disagreement.

Mr Craft was later discovered in the living room “unresponsive” and “covered in blood”.

He was initially hypothermic and eventually required surgery after suffering a number of stab wounds.

Prosecutor Allan Nicol said: “His injuries were described as life threatening due to the blood loss.”

The court heard Mr Craft is scarred for life and also has “restricted” movement in one hand.

Mr Nicol added the victim has no memory of the stabbing.

The hearing was told Baillie had previously been given a community payback order for an earlier assault conviction.

Judge Lord Burns deferred sentencing in this latest case for reports.