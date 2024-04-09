Call to arms: Former Camelon soldier told partner to contact police because he wanted a fight
Paul Donnelly, 50, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting his partner – striking her to the head – at an address in Stark Avenue, in Camelon on January 6.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused and the complainer had been together for nine years. It was 5.15pm and they were in the address when the accused stated he was going out for a walk and left.
"He returned at 11.20pm and was intoxicated. He seemed to be angry and made comments to her about wanting to get lifted by the police. He demanded the complainer contact the police as he wanted to fight.
"He became more and more aggressive, continually asking the complainer to call the police. He lunged forward and took a swing at the complainer, making contact with the right side of her face.
"She was not injured by this and ran out of the house to get away from the accused and contact the police.”
The court heard Donnelly had served in the military and had been diagnosed with PTSD.
Sheriff Simon Collins placed Donnelly, 38 Stark Avenue, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he engage with drug and alcohol treatment services. A review of the order was scheduled to take place on July 4.
Donnelly was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for three years.