Caledonian question: Grangemouth domestic offender awaits his fate as sentence is deferred

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan Oliver, 25, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, sending abusive messages to his ex partner, between May 25 and June 1.

He also admitted sending abusive messages to another woman on May 27.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Oliver, 11 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth until September 5 for the purposes of finding out if he is suitable to take part in the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...