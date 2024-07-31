Caledonian question: Grangemouth domestic offender awaits his fate as sentence is deferred
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan Oliver, 25, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, sending abusive messages to his ex partner, between May 25 and June 1.
He also admitted sending abusive messages to another woman on May 27.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Oliver, 11 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth until September 5 for the purposes of finding out if he is suitable to take part in the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.
She said: “The social worker takes the view a further assessment is required.”