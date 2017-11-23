Businesses beware after break-in

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke in and tried to steal an ATM from a post office in the Falkirk area.

The incident happened at 4.50am on Wednesday, November 22 at the premises in Princes Street, California.

An Audi Q3 vehicle with the registration plate SK67 XTY was seen on Princes Street and entry had been forced to the front of the post office.

Three suspects then exited the building and threatened a member of the public with an angle grinder.

The suspects had attempted to steal the ATM machine from inside the premises, however, they were disturbed and left in the Audi in the direction of Maddiston.

Inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Liam Harman, from Forth Valley Division’s priority crime team, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who saw an Audi vehicle in the Falkirk area overnight on Wednesday, November 22 or who saw any suspicious activity in the area.

“The suspects are all described as male. I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises this vehicle or who knows who is responsible to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stirling Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0255 of November 22.

An anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.