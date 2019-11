Ambulance crews spent more than two hours dealing with an unruly bus passenger who hurled abuse their way.

Amanda Miller (29), Flat 1253, London Road, Edinburgh, has admitted repeatedly shouting and swearing towards ambulance personnel, police and civilians in Grangemouth Road, Falkirk on September 18.

Officers and extra paramedics were called to the scene as Miller complained of knee pain and demanded more pain relief.

She was fined £500.