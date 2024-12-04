Bus firm 'regrets' actions of Falkirk offender caught drink driving double decker on M9

Midland Bluebird has condemned the actions of the rum necking Falkirk double decker bus driver caught almost five times over legal drink driving limit on the M9.

Cameron Thomson, 21, claimed he necked a bottle of Captain Morgan’s rum before and during his shift to give him “courage” to transport passengers down the M9 in a double decker.

The bus operator he worked for stated it regretted Thomson acting in such a “reckless manner”.

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving a double decker bus to the danger of himself and passengers and drink driving on the M9 southbound near junction 9, Stirling on October 29.

Midland Bluebird stated it regretted Thomson's reckless actions on the day in question (Picture: Submitted)

He gave a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Thomson, Waverley Park, Redding, on a supervised community payback order for two years with a conduct requirement he attend at mental health services and alcohol addiction services, as well as complete 300 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

She also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day for the next four months.

Thomson was banned from driving for four years and obviously his job as a bus driver is now lost to him.

A Midland Bluebird spokesperson said: “Mr Thomson's contract with the company was terminated immediately after the incident occurred on October 29. He had previously undergone and successfully completed rigorous training with the company, and had also completed a period of driving under the supervision of a senior colleague, and we regret that he acted in such a reckless manner on the day in question.

"Midland Bluebird places the utmost importance on the safety of our passengers, other road users and the wider public. We have a zero tolerance policy regarding alcohol whilst on duty, with established protocols in place for alcohol testing of staff.

“As has occurred in this case, any violations of this policy are dealt with in line with the company’s disciplinary procedures."