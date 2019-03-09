Burglar stole Porsche after Broxburn break-in

Police are appealing for information after a grey Porsche 911 Carrera (pictured) was stolen during a burglary in Broxburn’s Melbourne Road on Thursday.

The break-in happened between 10.15pm and 10.40pm, and the culprit may have gained entry from East Main Street (near a set of temporary traffic lights).

Police particularly want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the theft, and motorists who could have dashcam footage that could help their enquiry.

Information to police via 101.

You may also be interested in:

Duncan Adams liquidation confirmed – 132 employees made redundant as administrator appointed for troubled Grangemouth firm

Axing registration in Falkirk Council schools is ‘efficiency’ saving

In Pictures: This is what Falkirk looked like in 1966