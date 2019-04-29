Bully boy’s domestic abuse in Bo’ness caught on secret camera

A brute’s degrading and violent treatment of two of his former partners was captured on camera and he was captured by cops shortly afterwards.

Steroid and cocaine abuser Kieran Hoskins (28), who was said to have an “appalling” attitude towards women, repeatedly punched and kicked one ex-girlfriend, grabbing her by the hair and spitting in her face during his savage attacks.

He also told the young mum he wished she and her baby would die, telling her she was worthless and he wanted to throw her out on the street.

When her child was eight-weeks-old he callously grabbed the woman and pushed her head forward causing her to head butt her baby.

What he did not know is the brave woman was secretly filming his monstrous behaviour and would later take this vital evidence to the police.

Appearing for sentence at Livingston Sheriff Court last week, Hoskins admitted threatening behaviour and assaults he committed at addresses in Bo’ness and Bathgate between January 2016 and October 2017.

He also pled guilty to subjecting his earlier partner to similar verbal abuse, repeatedly shouting and swearing at her, making derogatory remarks and uttering violent threats at an address in Robertson Avenue, Edinburgh, between October and December 2010.

Kat Craig, procurator fiscal depute, said Hoskins – who was taking steroids and cocaine at the time – would fly into a rage and call the women insulting names like “bitch”, “whore” and “skank” as he assaulted them.

When he learned his partner – the young mum – had been examined by a male doctor, he became incensed and called her a whore and a bitch.

After she had her baby he described her as “minging” and said her stretch marks had “destroyed her body”.

The procurator fiscal stated the young mum eventually left Hoskins and went to stay with her mother in England, but he told her he was sorry and promised to get help with anger management issues.

She agreed to return to Scotland with him but his abusive behaviour continued and she reported him to Derbyshire Police in October 2017, letting officers see five videos she had secretly filmed showing him angrily shouting and swearing and being extremely abusive towards her.

The court heard Hoskins’ earlier partner, who moved to Scotland with the accused after meeting on holiday when she was 14 and he was 16, was subjected to similar vile abuse.

Mrs Craig said: “He called her names, uttered various threats of violence towards her, showed no respect for her.”

Hoskins stated he’d taken steroids which “made him angry”.

Defence solicitor Alan Jackson said Hoskins had become visibly distressed when confronted with his behaviour towards the women and had agreed to submit an early guilty plea.

He said Hoskins did not really recognise the person in the narration and said the fact he knew he had the capacity to behave like that scared him.

Mr Jackson added: “He’s had a lot of soul searching in relation to this behaviour which is demeaning, humiliating and controlling. He felt both women were far better than him and he didn’t deserve partners like them.

“Rather perversely he thought this was a way he could exert control. He accepts it was an appalling way to behave and he can’t forgive himself for that.”

He told the court steroids and cocaine had played a significant role in the accused’s offending behaviour.

Sheriff Susan Craig praised the bravery of Hoskins’ victims after being shown a clip of the graphic recordings where he can be heard shouting insults and hitting the young mum as she wails in distress, begging him to stop.

Sheriff Craig said: “You acted in a coercive, controlling, violent, humiliating manner towards the very people who had decided to share their lives with you. Rather than reducing your appalling behaviour towards them as your children came along, that only increased.

“I have to say it’s of no particular surprise to me the strong feelings expressed by both of your victims in their notes to the court are the way they have expressed them.

“The constant humiliation by you including violence and spitting, degrading them, treating them in a disgraceful manner – it doesn’t surprise me they are still concerned hey may accidentally meet you.

“One speaks about being scared to answer the door in case you are there, even though that relationship ended years ago. Both of these victims should be commended for their bravery in coming forward.

“The fact you have pled guilty is a matter of relief to them because they don’t have to confront you in court.”

The sheriff said the question facing her was whether she should punish Hoskins by imposing a custodial sentence because his behaviour was so serious it was the only option or whether she should try to change his behaviour.

She told him: “There may be a suspicion a community sentence is a soft option. It’s not. It’s far from being a soft option. The Caledonian Project is a very difficult project in the sense that those who enter the project receive intensive examinations and reflections on their behaviour and it’s very, very hard indeed.

“In fact, I’ve heard the view that some people would rather undergo a term of custody than undergo the project. It will push you to reflect on the source of your appalling behaviour over a number of years and it will give you the tools you need to make sure that this is behind you.

“It seems to me from the fear that comes through these victim statements that they require the security of non-harrassment orders. Hopefully they’ll be able to move forward with their lives.

“Given there are children in the relationships and both victims have expressed concern about the effect your behaviour had on these children it seems to me there is appropriateness in making the length of the order span the young age of these children.”

Hoskins, Murrayburn Park, Edinburgh, was placed under social work supervision for three years, ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work in the community and made subject to non-harassment orders banning him from approaching or contacting his victims for 10 years.

He was also told to take part in the two-year Caledonian Project.