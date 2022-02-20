Building family tension over house project led to Falkirk court

Andrew Taylor (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was threatening to his partner from August 16, 2020 to August 15, 2021 at his 69 Arnothill, Falkirk home.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards his 69-year-old father-in-law – challenging him to a fight and encouraging him to commit suicide on January 23, 2021 and between August 11 and August 12, 2021 at an address in Kilmacolm.

The court heard Taylor and his partner had been in a relationship for nine years, but had known each other for all their adult lives.

Taylor appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Her father gifted her a plot of land – specifically for her, not Taylor, who he did not get on with – and the married couple then decided to start a project to build a house there.

It was stated the mixture of “family and business” appeared to be “extremely toxic” in this case as Taylor’s father-in-law attempted to remove him as architect from the project, telling people was trying to take his money and had come from a “broken home” from “homosexual parents”.

Taylor’s defence solicitor went on to state the father-in-law had control of the building project and control of his daughter’s life.

"The father-in-law was the reason for almost all the arguments between the couple,” the defence solicitor added.

The court heard the father-in-law would invite his daughter on holidays but exclude Taylor.

By the time Taylor began behaving in a threatening manner toward his partner and then sent a series of “despicable” e-mails to his father-in-law, it was stated he had become “ground down” by it all.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “This is not an easy case for the court to deal with.”

He deferred sentence on Taylor for six months to August 18 for him to be of good behaviour in that time and removed bail conditions to allow him to have contact his wife again.

The conditions stopping him from contact his father-in-law remained in place.

