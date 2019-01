Police are appealing for information after a building brick was thrown at a Bainsford home, smashing through a window.

The incident took place at a property in Buchanan Court some time between 4am and 9am on Friday, January 25.

No CCTV is available so officers have urged any members of the public who noticed suspicious activity in the area to come forward and call police on 101.

Details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.