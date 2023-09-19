Bucking the system: Seizure suffering Falkirk offender brings bottle of Buckfast to social work appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John McFarlane, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including, most recently, an assault on a man – pushing him to the ground and seizing his neck – at Premier Inn, Main Street, Camelon on April 5.

He also admitted attempting to open doors and break into a garage and outbuilding at Auto Doctor, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge on February 28, 2021 and assaulting a female police officer – striking her on the head with his hand – at the Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon on December 24, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard McFarlane’s health was now suffering due to his alcohol addiction and he had recently suffered five seizures in the space of 30 minutes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McFarlane turned up to a court-ordered social work appointment with a bottle of Buckfast (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated he had showed up to a social work appointment with a bottle of Buckfast.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “It’s not a great start to the order.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I will give you one final opportunity to comply with this order – you have a very poor attendance record for your supervision. If the progress report is as bad as this one you will be going to jail and can expect a lengthy sentence.”