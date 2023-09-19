News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Bucking the system: Seizure suffering Falkirk offender brings bottle of Buckfast to social work appointment

A violent offender did not let his recent spate of alcohol induced seizures stop him from bringing along a bottle of Buckfast to a court-ordered social work appointment.
By Court Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John McFarlane, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including, most recently, an assault on a man – pushing him to the ground and seizing his neck – at Premier Inn, Main Street, Camelon on April 5.

He also admitted attempting to open doors and break into a garage and outbuilding at Auto Doctor, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge on February 28, 2021 and assaulting a female police officer – striking her on the head with his hand – at the Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon on December 24, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard McFarlane’s health was now suffering due to his alcohol addiction and he had recently suffered five seizures in the space of 30 minutes.

McFarlane turned up to a court-ordered social work appointment with a bottle of Buckfast (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)McFarlane turned up to a court-ordered social work appointment with a bottle of Buckfast (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
McFarlane turned up to a court-ordered social work appointment with a bottle of Buckfast (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

It was stated he had showed up to a social work appointment with a bottle of Buckfast.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “It’s not a great start to the order.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I will give you one final opportunity to comply with this order – you have a very poor attendance record for your supervision. If the progress report is as bad as this one you will be going to jail and can expect a lengthy sentence.”

She allowed the order to continue and called for a review on McFarlane, 44 Ladysmill, Falkirk, to take place on November 9.