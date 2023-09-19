Bucking the system: Seizure suffering Falkirk offender brings bottle of Buckfast to social work appointment
and live on Freeview channel 276
John McFarlane, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including, most recently, an assault on a man – pushing him to the ground and seizing his neck – at Premier Inn, Main Street, Camelon on April 5.
He also admitted attempting to open doors and break into a garage and outbuilding at Auto Doctor, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge on February 28, 2021 and assaulting a female police officer – striking her on the head with his hand – at the Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon on December 24, 2021.
The court heard McFarlane’s health was now suffering due to his alcohol addiction and he had recently suffered five seizures in the space of 30 minutes.
It was stated he had showed up to a social work appointment with a bottle of Buckfast.
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “It’s not a great start to the order.”
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I will give you one final opportunity to comply with this order – you have a very poor attendance record for your supervision. If the progress report is as bad as this one you will be going to jail and can expect a lengthy sentence.”
She allowed the order to continue and called for a review on McFarlane, 44 Ladysmill, Falkirk, to take place on November 9.