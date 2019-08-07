Buckfast-fuelled man sentenced after attacking two people in Falkirk home

A man drank Buckfast before carrying out a violent attack at a Falkirk home.

Thomas Fullarton (42), 14 Manuel Terrace, Whitecross, has admitted assaulting a man by seizing him by the throat, pushing him onto a sofa and repeatedly punching his head, as well as shoving a woman to the floor, at a property in Windsor Road on February 20.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the man blamed one of his victims for causing his mother to start smoking again. The man he attacked went to hospital for checks.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Fullarton made a “poor decision”. He will be supervised for two years and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work in eight months.