Brute began brawl with police on doorstep of Larbert home

A drunken thug left two police officers battered and bruised after starting a rammy at his own home.

Emergency back-up had to be requested to arrest Samuel Steel (21), who began brawling with PCs called out to a disturbance at his address.

Steel appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted assaulting PC Grant Black by seizing him by the body, pushing him on the body and repeatedly punching him on the head and body to his injury on June 10 at 3 Forth Avenue, Larbert.

He had also pled guilty to assaulting PC Suzie Clark by punching her on the body to her injury.

On arrival, the officers could hear an inebriated Steel shouting from inside the address. When they knocked on the front door, he opened but refused the duo entry and tried to shut it before PC Black put his foot in the doorway.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown: “At that point the accused grabbed him and pushed him back into the stairwell. The accused then began throwing punches at his head.

“PC Black tried to restrain the accused and has put him in a headlock. However, the accused has continued to resist and thrown punches to break free.

“PC Clark managed to place a cuff round the accused’s right wrist. In response, the accused accused has thrown his right arm back and knocked PC Black backwards and almost over the railing.”

Steel repeatedly landed blows on both officers throughout the melee despite his hand being cuffed. He was eventually grappled downstairs and held on the floor before a support van took him to Falkirk Police Station.

PC Black sustained grazing to his forearms, elbows and hands, while PC Clark suffered bruising and scrapes to her right index finger, right knee and right elbow.

The court heard Steel has “a sporadic record” of assaults.

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Steel to complete 250 hours of unpaid work within nine months and placed him under supervision for two years.