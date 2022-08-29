Brothers' bad blood Bo'ness baseball bat bust up

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jay Jackson (24) and younger brother Jude (18) admitted assaulting a man, threatening behaviour and recklessly destroying property in Gilburn Place and Castlehill, Bo’ness on April 17 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The witnesses parked their vehicle before heading towards a shop. Jude Jackson called one witness a ‘tramp’ and another witness ran towards her to see if she was okay.

"Jude Jackson asked the witness what he was going to do about it saying ‘I’ve never hit anyone, but you're coming close’. Jude Jackson ran off at this point and has been overheard saying ‘you’re all dead’. The witnesses then returned to their vehicle.”

A short time later Jude showed up at the complainers’ address, this time he had older brother Jay with him.

"The witnesses saw both accused running towards them in possession of baseball bats,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The witnesses themselves have also grabbed hold of baseball bats.

"The witnesses were in their garden and Jay Jackson has shouted ‘you’re done big man’. Both accused came closer, Jude Jackson shouted ‘you’re first you fat slag – this is going right over the back of your head and your done’.

"He was referring to the witness having previously had brain surgery, resulting in the lower part of her skull being removed. Jude Jackson was aware such a strike with the bat would be likely to kill her.

"Both accused then approached the witness’s vehicle and Jude Jackson began to strike it with the baseball bat. This was done with such force the bat broke and £500 damage was caused to the vehicle.

"The witness then approached both accused with his baseball bat. Jude Jackson backed away at that time and the witness then approached Jay Jackson, who grabbed hold of the bat held by the witness.

“He then struck him with the bat to the left side of his head, which caused a swollen red area and caused him to fall to the ground. This was seen by a neighbour who contacted the police.”

John Mulholland, defending Jude, said: “He had driven his scooter to the shop and came back out to find the complainers had taken it and were driving it around, not giving it back.

"They gave him verbal abuse and threatened him, but he accepts he shouldn’t have acted in the way he did.”

Murray Aitken, defending Jay, said there had been “bad blood” between the parties involved in the incident.

He added: “Jude was being picked upon by the family outside the shop and he phoned Jay and explained what had happened. They then went round to try and resolve it – clearly in the wrong fashion.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said the brothers were only keeping their liberty “by the skin of their teeth”.