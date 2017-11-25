Brother threatened sister after complaint over noise

A selfish brother grabbed a knife and chased his sister out of her home in a drunken rage when she told him to turn his music down.

Blair Hollinsworth (20) returned home drunk from a football match and turned his music up – much to the annoyance of his sister.

Hollinsworth appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at his 3 Greenacre Place, Bonnybridge home on October 23.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “The accused had got back home drunk from a Motherwell versus Rangers football match. He was singing when he got out the taxi and was greeted by his sister, who told him to shut up.

“He told her ‘I will do what I want to do’, then went to his room and started playing loud music. After about 15 minutes his sister phoned their father and he told her to phone their mother.

“The complainer couldn’t get through so she contacted police. She was in her bedroom when the accused came through the door holding a knife, saying ‘where’s the police?’. At this point she ran from the house.

“The accused went out into the driveway and started trying to punch a ‘For Sale’ sign. He still had the knife at this point. Police attended and found the complainer outside in a distressed state.

“The accused agreed to come out – at this point he wasn’t in possession of the knife. He explained he was drunk, said he regretted his actions and apologised.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He doesn’t remember very much about the incident. He’s had difficulties throughout his life with dyspraxia and ADHD.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You don’t have a great deal of previous convictions, but the one you do have involved the same complainer – your sister.”

Hollinsworth was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within six months.