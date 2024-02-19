British Transport Police want to trace witness to sex attack on Falkirk Grahamston train
A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who sat next to her on the 8.03pm service.
The man is described as white, in his early 30s. with short, dark spiky hair and a short shaved beard.
He was wearing a black t-shire, grey Adidas hoodie and blue denim jeans with brown boots.
The incident occurred on Saturday, July 29 last year.
Officers from British Transport Police are appealing to a woman travelling with a young child, who they believe may have witnessed the incident, to come forward and help them with their enquiries.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 130 of January 16.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.