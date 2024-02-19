Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who sat next to her on the 8.03pm service.

The man is described as white, in his early 30s. with short, dark spiky hair and a short shaved beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing a black t-shire, grey Adidas hoodie and blue denim jeans with brown boots.

The sexual assault took place on a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Falkirk Grahamston. Pic: National World

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 29 last year.

Officers from British Transport Police are appealing to a woman travelling with a young child, who they believe may have witnessed the incident, to come forward and help them with their enquiries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 130 of January 16.