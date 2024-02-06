Brightons offender went crackers on Christmas Eve and punched five holes in his kitchen door
Anthony Bell, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property at his 34 Victoria Place, Brightons home on December 24 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “The accused and the witness had been in an on/off relationship for eight years. It was 9pm and the witness was at the address with the accused.
"He appeared to be in a very intoxicated state and was ranting about someone else annoying him. He punched the kitchen door making a hole in it and then punched it again.
"The witness told him she would call the police and he punched the door again. The accused was in bed in an intoxicated state when police officers arrived. There was swelling and blood on his hands.
"Officers noted the five holes in the kitchen door. When they asked the accused if he had a sore hand he told them ‘I punched the door a couple of times’.”
Bell, who was representing himself, said: “I just want to apologise for standing before you today in these circumstances – basically very stupid actions from myself. I missed my son’s Christmas.
"I shouldn’t have drunk so much alcohol. I haven’t drunk since. I will do anything I’m told to do. Drink is the last thing on my mind – I don’t want to repeat this anytime again.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Bell on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.