Brightons offender burned partner's clothing

Steven Wilson (51) made several threats towards his partner’s daughters on Christmas Eve – including stating he was going to burn her house down and burn her car – and then, on Christmas Day, sent the images of his partner’s burned clothing.

Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that caused his partner fear and alarm – burning her clothing and sending her pictures of her burned clothing between December 24 and December 25 last year at this 2 Woodside Gardens, Brightons home.

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer had been in a relationship with the accused for four years, since September 2016. They live at separate addresses and have no children together.

"It was Christmas Eve 2020 and the complainer had arranged for her daughters to visit her at her home address. At one point the complainer received a call from the accused and had the phone on speaker.

"The accused could be heard talking about the complainer’s daughter.”

Wilson made threat’s towards his partner’s daughter, including telling her he was going to burn her house and car.

These threats led Wilson’s partner to attend at his home.

"The accused became threatening,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Talking about the complainer’s daughters and saying he will burn their cars and houses out.”

The following day – Christmas – Wilson’s partner realised he had used her phone to contact her daughter and had sent abusive and threatening messages.

He later send images to his partner of her burned clothing.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said Wilson, who had committed no previous domestic offences, was “no longer interested” in the relationship continuing, although he did state his former partner wished the relationship to continue.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Wilson on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next three months.

