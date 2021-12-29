Brightons man's COVID-19 fears lead to court no show

Ryan Wilson (30) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was ordered not to at his 35 Randolph Crescent, Brightons home between September 6 and September 10 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex partner at an address in Graham Avenue, Larbert between August 10 and August 19, 2020 and threatening behaviour at the same address on August 8 last year.

Wilson engaged in abusive behaviour at an address in Graham Avenue, Larbert

The court heard Wilson was not present at court because he stated six of his work colleagues had tested positive for COVID-19 and he did not yet have the result of his PCR test.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Wilson until January 20 for his personal appearance on that date.

