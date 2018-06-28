Brightons man jailed for ten years for sex abuse

A man has been jailed for ten years for raping a nine-year-old girl and sexually abusing her and her little sister.

Last month at the High Court in Livingston a jury found William Russell (35) guilty of three sexual offences.

Russell, from Brightons, was remanded in custody for background reports and last week at the High Court in Aberdeen judge Lord Burns sentenced him to ten years in jail. Russell’s name was added to the sex offenders register and Scottish ministers have been notified of his conviction under protection of vulnerable adults legislation.

The rape took place between April 2003 and April 2005 when he was acting as the girl’s babysitter in the family’s Stirlingshire home.

He then used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards her and her younger sister.

It was only last year when the sisters, now aged 21 and 24, confided in each other about the abuse that they agreed to report the case to police.

Russell denied the charges.