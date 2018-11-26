Brightons man attacks teen and woman in Braes home

A man who punched and bit a teenager and picked up a knife before struggling with a woman has avoided jail.

Lewis Campbell (21) pleaded guilty to sinking his teeth into the body of the 17-year-old and punching his head at a property in Comyn Drive, Wallacestone on August 4 this year.

Appearing in court last Thursday, Campbell, 2 Hazelhurt, Brightons, had also admitted behaving in an aggressive manner at the same address that day by shouting and swearing and struggling with a woman while holding a blade. The court heard Campbell had pleaded guilty to two reduced charges.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “The charges nonetheless remain serious charges, particularly as they involve a knife. However, standing your record and the time of your plea, I’m going to impose a level one community payback order.”

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work in three months.