A Brightons woman who drove while more than five times over the legal limit was banned from driving for 18 months.

Claire McComb (42) of 44 Polworth Avenue admitted driving in Holmlea Avenue on August 22 with 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22mcg limit.

McComb, a first offender, was also ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.