Brightons court no show's mum tested positive for COVID-19

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison broke the news to Sheriff Eric Brown, stating: “He won’t be coming. He lives with his mother and is now going to have to self isolate.”

Wilson, 35 Randolh Crescent, Brightons, had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Graham Avenue, Larbert on August 9 last year and breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman at his home address between September 6 and September 10 last year.

Wilson behaved in a threatening manner in Graham Avenue, Larbet

He also admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused his ex partner fear and alarm in Graham Avenue, Larbert, between August 10 and August 19, 2020.

Sheriff Brown continued the case and fixed a further review of Wilson’s community payback order for four weeks to September 23.

He said: “Hopefully he will be clear by then.”

