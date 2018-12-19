Brick dropped on car from M80 flyover

A search is under way to find the culprit responsible for dropping a brick on a car from a motorway flyover.

Police have been alerted to the incident, which took place on the M80 before Junction 9 Bannockburn on Saturday night.

A woman driving the black Ford EcoSport that was targeted managed to escape with only a smashed windscreen and no injuries.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “At about 10.10pm on Saturday someone on a bridge over the M80 dropped a brick, striking a vehicle heading north towards Stirling.

“Thankfully there were no injuries to the woman but the windscreen smashed.

“She didn’t see anybody, just the brick bouncing off the car.”

Anyone travelling in the area at this time, particularly drivers with dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101.

Reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.