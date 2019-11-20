Breaking news – Camelon killer caged for life

The murderer who viciously stabbed a Camelon grandmother 47 times after a row erupted over his pension money has been jailed for 17 years.

Falkirk man William Finlay (57) admitted killing 44-year-old Fiona McDonald, also known as Canning, in her Carmuirs Avenue flat in November last year.

William Finlay has been caged for 17 years for murdering Fiona McDonald in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon

Sentencing Finlay at the High Court in Glasgow today, judge Lady Stacey told him: “Nothing can take away the grief her family feel. Her mother, daughter and grandchildren have been deprived of her company.

“It is not up to me to decide when, if ever, you will be released, that is up to the parole board.”