Break-in suspect caught after 'excellent tracking' by police dog in Falkirk
An individual suspected of breaking into a premises in Falkirk was successfully tracked down by a police dog and an officer.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:24 pm
In the early hours of Monday December 13, officers were notified of a break-in to a business premises in Middlefield Industrial Estate, Falkirk.
On Twitter, police in Forth Valley announced that they had caught the person they believed was responsible.
Their tweet read: “The suspect was traced a short time later thanks to some excellent tracking by PD Chase (and PC Inglis!)”.