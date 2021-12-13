In the early hours of Monday December 13, officers were notified of a break-in to a business premises in Middlefield Industrial Estate, Falkirk.

On Twitter, police in Forth Valley announced that they had caught the person they believed was responsible.

Their tweet read: “The suspect was traced a short time later thanks to some excellent tracking by PD Chase (and PC Inglis!)”.

