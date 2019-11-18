Braes man made knife threats in Falkirk pub

A customer threatened to stab a bar worker and others after being told to leave a pub.

Jamie Cordiner (31), 32 Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross, was caught urinating outside a bar in Grahams Road, Falkirk on August 12 and refused to obey a member of staff’s request for him to leave.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “The witness heard the accused stating he had a knife and he was saying ‘I’m going to kill you’. He then went on to state ‘I’m going to stab the lot of you’.”

Cordiner broke a bail condition to stay at home when he was found in Teviot Street, Falkirk on October 5. Sentence was deferred until November 28 for a restriction of liberty order assessment.