Jason Hunter, 50, targeted the lad, who lived in a children's home in Greater Manchester, via an online chat room, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

He persuaded the boy to download the messaging application Kik – known for its features preserving users' anonymity – then offered him money to send pictures of himself.

Falkirk Herald

Prosecutor James Moncrieff said the boy sent Hunter pictures of his penis, aware that Hunter was an adult male.

Hunter was remanded in custody when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court and will be sentenced next month. Pic: Michael Gillen

He added that Hunter knew the boy was only 15 when he started sending him pictures.

Hunter was unmasked when the manager of the care home began to suspect the boy was receiving extra money and questioned him.

He admitted that Hunter had transferred more than £360 to his bank account over a period of less than three months between April and June 2022 and that "inappropriate material" had been exchanged in return.

Greater Manchester Police informed Police Scotland and Hunter's home was raided.

Hunter's bank also helped by confirming details of the money sent.

Officers seized Hunter's tablet computer and found 374 photos on it showing child sexual exploitation and abuse, some of it involving children as young as three, and 250 "sexually motivated messages" he had exchanged with the boy at the children's home.

Hunter, of Muirhead Place, Reddingmuirhead, pleaded guilty on indictment to directing sexual communications at the child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and possessing child porn.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki revoked bail and remanded him in custody until April 3 for reports.