Braes drugs bust: Arrest made as police seize £1000 of illegal drugs in California

A police raid in the Braes area of Falkirk this week saw £1000 of illegal drugs recovered and a 20-year-old man arrested.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, June 19,Braes community police executed a drugs search warrant at an address in California. Approximately £1000 of controlled drugs was recovered. A 20 year old man was arrested and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

People with information about drug misuse or dealing in communities can call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The raid was carried out by community officers in the Braes village of California (Picture: Police Scotland)The raid was carried out by community officers in the Braes village of California (Picture: Police Scotland)
