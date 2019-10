A car travelling at 60mph was struck by a potato thrown by a youth.

The incident took place around 8.15pm last night on the A9 in Laurieston near Autopoint Car Breakers.

The culprit, who police say targeted several vehicles, is described as a boy aged between 11 and 15 years old.

Anyone who was in the area at this time and who may have relevant information is asked to contact police via 101.