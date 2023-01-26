News you can trust since 1845
Boy, 5, taken to hospital after incident outside a Bonnybridge school

A child was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on a road crossing outside a Bonnybridge primary school.

By Jill Buchanan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:17pm

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm near Antonine Primary School in Broomhill Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, January 25 following a collision involving a child pedestrian and car.

“Emergency services attended and the five-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road was closed for a short time and reopened by 4.05pm.

The incident occurred on a crossing outside Antonine Primary School
“A 26-year-old woman will be reported in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The condition of the youngster involved is currently unknown.