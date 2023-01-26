Boy, 5, taken to hospital after incident outside a Bonnybridge school
A child was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on a road crossing outside a Bonnybridge primary school.
The incident occurred shortly after 3pm near Antonine Primary School in Broomhill Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, January 25 following a collision involving a child pedestrian and car.
“Emergency services attended and the five-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road was closed for a short time and reopened by 4.05pm.
“A 26-year-old woman will be reported in connection with a road traffic offence.”
The condition of the youngster involved is currently unknown.