A teenager has died two weeks after his e-bike was involved in a collision with a car.

Aaron McPherson, 17, was on the bike in Portal Road, Grangemouth, around 11.34pm on Thursday, May 30, when it was involved in the crash with a small white hatchback car.

He was rushed to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Today Police Scotland revealed that the teen had died in hospital on Saturday, June 15.

Aaron McPherson, 17, was riding an e-bike when it was in a collision. Pic: Contributed

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 11.

A second man, aged 18, was also arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further enquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor said: "Our thoughts are with Aaron’s family and friends at this difficult time. We will continue to support them as our investigations progress.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to understand the full circumstances of this incident.

"We would like to thank the public for all their assistance with our investigation so far.”