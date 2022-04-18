Boy (17) beaten bloody in Denny attack

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Connor Forrest (20) had pleaded guilty to assaulting the teenager – repeatedly punching him on the head, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly punching him on the body – in Town House Street, Denny on October 20, 2019.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “It was 8.50pm and the accused was present on the street near a petrol station along with four other individuals. The accused was seen to punch the complainer, who was then pushed towards a wall and fell to the ground.

"At this point the two witnesses saw the accused punch the complainer to the ribs repeatedly while he was on the ground. One of the witnesses was in a car and got out of the vehicle and approached the scene of the incident.

Forrest appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

"As a result of this the accused ran off. The complainer had swelling to his face and there was a bleeding cut on his head. The ambulance service attended and the complainer was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Forrest had come from a troubled family background and had a difficult upbringing.

“He has cut down on his alcohol intake and seems to be maturing,” he added.