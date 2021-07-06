Boy, 15, charged over Stenhousemuir incident which left man and woman injured

Police were called out to the Tryst Road area of Stenhousemuir at about 10.10pm on Friday, July 2 following a “disturbance”.

A man and woman, who are both aged 18, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with an incident in Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir on July 2. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Falkirk Herald: “A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the assaults and further inquiries remain ongoing.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.