Boy, 15, charged over Stenhousemuir incident which left man and woman injured
A 15-year-old boy has been charged over an incident in which a man and woman were injured.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:08 pm
Police were called out to the Tryst Road area of Stenhousemuir at about 10.10pm on Friday, July 2 following a “disturbance”.
A man and woman, who are both aged 18, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman told The Falkirk Herald: “A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the assaults and further inquiries remain ongoing.”