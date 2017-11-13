Boy, 14, charged with alleged vandalism to war memorial

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the alleged vandalism of a war memorial in Tullibody.

The teenager has also been charged in connection with three vandalism incidents said to have happened overnight in the village.

Spray-painted graffiti was discovered at the Great War Memorial in the Lych Gate area around 7.30am on Friday.

Council workers tried to remove the spray paint as quickly as possible ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Thom McLoughlin, Area Commander for Forth Valley, said: “I want to thank the local community for their support as we conducted our enquiries in the area, as well as Clackmannanshire Council for their quick removal of the graffiti.

“All forms of vandalism are completely unacceptable, however we understand that this was particularly distressing for people given the meaning these memorials hold and the time of year this took place.

“I want to reassure the public that we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and a report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.”