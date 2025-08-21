Boy, 14, charged by police after 'anti social behaviour' incident at Falkirk flats

A teenager has been charged after police received a report regarding an incident at a block of flats in the Falkirk area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Sunday, August 17, we received a report of anti-social behaviour in the Falkirk area. A 14-year-old male youth has been charged in connection and a report has been sent to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.”

Falkirk Council stated it was “aware of concerns” at the premises and was working to “address the situation”.

