Boy, 14, charged as police attend 'disturbance' near Falkirk area high school
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in relation to an incident near a local high school this afternoon.
By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a disturbance on Merchiston Avenue in Falkirk around 1pm on Tuesday, November 8. Officers attended and there was nothing ongoing upon arrival.“A 14-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Children’s Reporter. This was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider public.”