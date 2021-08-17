Boy (13) charged in connection with Falkirk school vandalism

Officers thanked members of the community who assisted them in their investigation regarding Westquarter Primary School, Westquarter Avenue, Falkirk on August 3.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old male has been charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and a vandalism that took place at Westquarter Primary School and Community Centre.

"We would like to thank those that assisted with our enquiries.”

