Boy (13) charged in connection with Falkirk school vandalism
Police investigating an incident of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at a primary school earlier this month have now arrested a youngster in connection with the crime.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:34 am
Officers thanked members of the community who assisted them in their investigation regarding Westquarter Primary School, Westquarter Avenue, Falkirk on August 3.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old male has been charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and a vandalism that took place at Westquarter Primary School and Community Centre.
"We would like to thank those that assisted with our enquiries.”