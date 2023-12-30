Boy, 11, injured in 'serious crash' in Stenhousemuir
The child had been walking in King Street, Stenhousemuir, around 4.20pm yesterday when he was involved in the incident with a black Vauxhall Astra.
He was taken by ambulance to nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Details of his injuries have not been given.
The 57-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured, according to police.
They reopened the road around 5pm.
In an appeal for witnesses, Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.
"We are also particularly keen to trace any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time it occurred.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2380 of December 29."