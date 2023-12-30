An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being involved in what police described as a “serious crash”

The road incident took place in Stenhousemuir. Pic: National World

The child had been walking in King Street, Stenhousemuir, around 4.20pm yesterday when he was involved in the incident with a black Vauxhall Astra.

He was taken by ambulance to nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Details of his injuries have not been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 57-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured, according to police.

They reopened the road around 5pm.

In an appeal for witnesses, Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

"We are also particularly keen to trace any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time it occurred.