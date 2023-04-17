Bottled in Banknock: Teen terror knocked former pal out during early hours doorstep attack

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Jamie Robb, 18, had pleaded guilty to the assault – throwing a glass bottle at a man’s head and striking it to his injury – at an address in Glenview Avenue, Banknock on December 16 last year.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer used to be friends with the accused, but prior to this incident hadn’t had contact with him for five months. It was 6.30am and the complainer was asleep in bed when he was awoken by banging at the front door of the address.

"He also received a phone message from the accused. He opened the window and saw the accused standing outside. The complainer and his mother went downstairs and saw the accused had no top on and appeared to be under the influence.

Robb appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He had a glass bottle of Corona bear in his hand. They tried to usher him away from the address and he then threw the glass bottle towards the complainer. It struck him on the side of the head.

"The complainer fell and was unconscious for a period of 60 seconds before coming too and noticing he had blood coming from the side of his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment – it was a minor cut.

"The accused was later traced by police.”

The court heard Robb, who lives with his gran, was intoxicated at the time of the incident and had “little recollection” of events.

It was stated he had no previous convictions and was looking to join the army.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “Your appear before me as a first offender, but this is a serious offence – throwing a glass bottle at someone and causing them to fall unconscious.”

