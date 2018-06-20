‘Bored’ inmate ripped out cell sink

A prisoner who caused £440 of damage to his cell when he ripped out a sink and smashed a window said he did it because he was bored.

Liam Riley (19) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the reckless damage of property he committed at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on January 9.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “It was 10.30pm and officers heard banging coming from the accused’s cell. They found he ripped the sink from the wall.”

Riley, whose address is listed as Polmont YOI, received a nine month prison sentence to run concurrently with his existing sentence.