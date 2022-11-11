He also pleaded guilty to failing to remain in his bail address between 6pm and 6am at an address in Poplar Street, Grangemouth on January 3 this year and breaching his bail conditions not to enter a property in Wallace Street, Grangemouth on June 3.

Earlier in the year the court heard defence solicitor Martin Morrow state McAlpine had been in custody since June 4.

He added: “His community payback order and Caledonian programme have not started very well. He was drinking too much and taking street Valium and puts it down to boredom.”

McAlpine appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

At the time Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He would have a lot less boredom if he had turned up for his supervision.”

Mr Morrow said custody had a sobering effect on McAlpine.

"The penny has now dropped and is rattling around. If he doesn’t do the order he can pencil out the rest of the year.”

At the earlier court appearance Sheriff Livingston sentenced McAlpine to 243 days custody and revoked the order he was currently on, with a view to imposing a fresh order at a later date.

McAlpine’s non-harassment order not to enter Wallace Street, Grangemouth or have contact with his ex-partner was increased by a further two years.

On Thursday Sheriff Craig Harris learned McAlpine was now due to be released from custody on December 9.