Border cops seize £23,000 worth of fake Disney goods at Grangemouth docks

Scotland’s Border Force officers intercepted a container filled with thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit Disney merchandise at the Port of Grangemouth.

On December 31 last year, the 40 foot long shipping container, imported from China, was opened by officers who discovered ten boxes containing a total of 247 children’s onesies, based on beloved characters like Tigger and Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh and yellow Minions from the popular Despicable Me franchise, mixed in with a load of legitimate clothing.

This significant seizure of fake goods followed on from an operation at Edinburgh Airport on December 24 when an air freight consignment of four boxes from China was found to contain over 1000 tie clips depicting shoddy imitation images of popular Marvel characters including The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and Captain America.

In total the two hauls were estimated to contain around £23,000 of fake goods, which were bound for traders in Falkirk and Glasgow.

Head of Border Force Scotland Murdo McMillan said: “The international trade in counterfeit goods is serious organised crime and a threat to the UK economy in terms of lost profits and tax revenues.

“It can also be used to fund other forms of criminality including the trafficking of people and drugs. Counterfeit goods leave customers out of pocket with inferior and possibly dangerous products.

“These seizures demonstrate, working in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, Border Force use a wide range of tactics to protect our communities.”

Since the seizure, Border Force’s specialist international trade team has worked with the rights holders who confirmed the goods were indeed fake.

The items will now be destroyed.

Anyone who has been sold counterfeit goods or knows someone who is selling them should contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.