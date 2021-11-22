Boozed up offender's bad behaviour at Bonnybridge barbecue

Kelly McLachlan (34) was said to be running around in a circle, shouting and screaming at the family event in the Bonnybridge area.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McLachlan pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at her 21 Castleview Terrace, Haggs home on July 19.

James Moncreiff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The incident took place on July 19 when the complainer and the accused attended at a family barbecue and her two young children.

McLachlan behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Castleview Terrace, Haggs

"She was drinking a lot of alcohol and had gone to obtain some ice cream for the children.

"When she returned a few hours later heavily intoxicated she began shouting and screaming about the police being corrupt.

"She again left for a period of time and returned, still heavily intoxicated, running around shouting ‘beast’.

"She is described as walking around in a circuit, shouting. She went out to the street, screaming and shouting ‘I’m going to stab you’ in the direction of the complainer.

"Police were contacted and founded her inside the property, heavily intoxicated.”

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said McLachlan’s partner had been charged with domestic offending towards her.

He added the offence she committed at the barbecue due to the “over consumption of alcohol”.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on McLachlan for six months to May 19, 2022 for a community payback order progress report and for her to be of good behaviour during that time.

Sheriff Harris said consideration of a non-harassment order would also be continued to that date.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.