Kimberley Smith, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – brandishing a glass bottle at firefighters – and assault at an address in Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge on January 17.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was in her address she was drinking a litre bottle of vodka. At 1.30pm the firefighters arrived at the common close and traced the accused outside her front door with a joiner who had managed to drill a lock.

"The accused swore at firefighters and asked them what they were doing there. They explained there was a welfare concern. She was in possession of a bottle, holding it above her head and said ‘if you come in my house I will put a bottle into your face’.

Smith threatened firefighters with a bottle when they came to check on her welfare

"She was in an intoxicated state so both firefighters went back to their appliance.”

Police were called and when they arrived Smith tried to bite one of them.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “She’s very sorry for her actions on that day. Her recollection is particularly hazy as a result of the alcohol she had consumed at the time of the incident.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Fire officers attended as a welfare check and were met with this behaviour requiring them to involve the police.”