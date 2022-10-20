Kelly McLachlan (35) was said to be shouting and screaming at the family gathering in the Bonnybridge area after she returned from a trip to get ice cream.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, McLachlan had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at her 21 Castleview Terrace, Haggs home on July 19 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attended a family barbecue with her two young children. She was drinking a lot of alcohol and had gone to obtain some ice cream for the children.

"When she returned a few hours later heavily intoxicated she began shouting and screaming about the police being corrupt. She again left for a period of time and returned, still heavily intoxicated, running around shouting ‘beast’.”

She went out to the street, screaming and shouting ‘I’m going to stab you’ in the direction of the complainer.

Police were contacted and found her inside the property, heavily intoxicated.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said alcohol was the common denominator in McLachlan’s offending.

Last year Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on McLachlan for six months to May 19, 2022 for a community payback order progress report and for her to be of good behaviour during that time.

On Thursday, he noted her supervision was due to end next month, but she had stated in her criminal justice social work report she was unwilling to change her lifestyle.

Sheriff Harris said: “Your compliance with the order has dropped off. How you finish your existing order and how you start your new order will dictate what the court does with your other offences."

He placed McLachlan on a supervised community payback for 15 months with a review fixed for December 15 and asked her to think about what it would be like to spend Christmas in custody away from her four children if she failed to comply with the order.

Back in 2021 McLachlan was placed on a community payback order after admitting threatening behaviour – calling her neighbours “rats”, “grasses” and