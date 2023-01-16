First offender Caitlin Meldrum, 19, was so drunk she had to be taken to the hospital, but lost her temper after she was treated and was told she was going to be discharged. She started swearing at staff and, during a subsequent struggle, bit a nurse on the upper arm after she appeared to be preparing to spit on the medical professional.

Meldrum appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 21, 2020.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had been admitted to A&E at Forth Valley Royal Hospital due to her level of intoxication. At 6am one of the nurses told her she was now fit to be discharged.

Meldrum bit the nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

"The accused swore at the nurse and another member of staff attempted to get the accused up from the bed. She continued to be uncooperative and became aggressive, attempting to hit out and started throwing her body around.

"She appeared to be gathering saliva in her mouth in an attempt to spit. She then bit a nurse on her upper right arm. Security then arrived to restrain the accused, who continued to kick out, shouting at them.”

The injured nurse was left with teeth marks and bruising on her arm.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “As first offences go it’s a very serious one.”

The court heard Meldrum had been placed on a structured deferred sentence for the offence, but had not been engaging with it.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You caused other patients and staff considerable distress and have pleaded guilty to biting a nurse. This is an offence where imprisonment would be the first consideration I would have.

"However, you are only 19 and have no previous convictions.”

Sheriff Michie placed Meldrum, 64 Brooke Street, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 150 hours of unpaid work within that period.

